64 jobs in jeopardy at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sixty-four jobs at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are “affected” by the economic challenges of COVID-19, Mountain Health Network announced Monday.

It says “multiple changes to respond to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and adjust to reduced volumes” led to the decision.

Mountain Health says the positions are among leadership and furloughed positions, CHH adult sleep lab and CHH laundry department staff.

According to a release from Mountain Health, “since resuming elective surgeries and reopening services on May 4, the two hospitals have reached a peak of about 90 percent of their pre-COVID volumes. As a result, MHN had to examine expenses and make difficult changes to sustain the system.

“A leader’s most difficult responsibility is making changes that interrupt people’s lives,” said Mike Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, in the release. “We continually strive to avoid actions that adversely impact staff. We value each of the impacted staff member’s contributions and are offering them other open positions to consider throughout the system that they are qualified. For those who do not choose other positions, we are providing severance packages and will work with them through this transition.”

According to Mountain Health, none of the eliminated positions provide direct patient care.

