Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Scioto County Monday.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the new cases bring the county’s total to 75.

Two more COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, officials say.

Ten of the 75 patients are receiving virus treatment in the hospital.

Officials say 39 people in the county have recovered from coronavirus so far.

