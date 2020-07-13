Advertisement

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

School supplies
School supplies(KWCH)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Independent Schools is releasing new details about plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a flyer posted on the district’s website, parents will be able to make a choice for each child in the family about how they will learn in the fall.

Option 1: Traditional Learner. Under this selection, students will return to a traditional classroom setting when school resumes on August 26th.

Option 2: Virtual Learner. This option means the child will remain at home and attend school virtually with a device connected to the internet.

Both options require parents to submit their intention form online or by mail by July 24th.

If a parent wishes to switch their option, a request must be made to the principal with one week notice so that adjustments can be made.

The website also lists requirements for students before returning to a school campus. Students must check their temperature. If they ride the bus, they will practice social distancing and wear a face covering while sitting in an assigned seat.

The student must wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

To read more about the announcement click the link below.

Ashland 2020-2021 School Plan

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Local

Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Scioto County couple charged in five year old's murder hold criminal records.

News

Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey got 6,570 responses.

Latest News

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Boyd County Emergency Management agency says the cases involve a 52-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, two 21-year-old women and two other women, ages 43 and 46.

Local

Police respond to reported shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle.

Local

Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ news Staff
According to dispatchers, Arnett Hosten is missing from Beech Avenue in Charleston,

News

Gov. Jim Justice reinstates crowd size limit

Updated: 2 hours ago
“This is your answer right now. This is the only bullet in the gun right now,” said Gov. Justice while holding up a mask.

Local

Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size, cancels all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“We’ve got to significantly restrict the crowd size again. We went to 100, now we are going to go back to 25,” said Gov. Jim Justice.