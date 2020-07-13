Advertisement

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

‘The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community’
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN/Gray News) – No name change is planned for the Atlanta Braves as other professional sports teams have moved to drop racially insensitive names and logos.

“The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community,” a team statement said. “As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change.”

The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement done by fans at home games to root for the Braves.

The announcement comes as Washington said it was dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo after 87 years as an NFL franchise.

Ahead of Washington’s decision, baseball’s Cleveland Indians said it was having “ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues,” a team tweet said.

“The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

National

LIVE UPDATE: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Local

Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Scioto County couple charged in five year old's murder hold criminal records.

News

Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey got 6,570 responses.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.