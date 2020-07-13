COVID-19 W.Va. | 4,259 cases, 96 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a thousand COVID-19 cases are still active in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

As of 10:00 a.m., the DHHR says there have been 208,109 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,259 total cases and 96 deaths.

1,338 cases are still considered active.

2,825 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (194/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (82/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (417/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (526/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (82/19), Putnam (87/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.