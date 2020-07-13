Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Sec. of State’s Office says even if Cody were alive and showed up at polls, he wouldn’t get to vote - no ID
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga.(AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there's always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls. His owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC says face masks are key to reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The World Health Organization says there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in the human testing process globally.

National

'He didn't deserve that': Father speaks out after 1-year-old killed in alleged DUI crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the boy's mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection.

National

Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Boy, 1, killed in Las Vegas car crash; mother charged with drunken, reckless driving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million. He plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Latest News

News

Jackson, Ohio income tax officially on the November ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A 1.5% income tax for the next five years has been voted by Jackson, Ohio City Council to be added to the November ballot.

Local

Portsmouth River Days festival cancelled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Friends of Portsmouth announced Tuesday that the 2020 Portsmouth River Days Festival will not go on as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Charleston Mayor: new council formed to help advocate for citizens

Updated: 5 hours ago
Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment (C-COrE) targets solving problems in the community from homelessness to mental health illnesses.

News

Charleston Mayor: new council formed to help advocate for citizens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment (C-COrE) targets solving problems in the community from homelessness to mental health illnesses.

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

Video

New fire safety system possibly coming to Kanawha County Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Transportation officials with Kanawha County Schools watched a fire suppression system demonstration that could be beneficial in school bus fires.