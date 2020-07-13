Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Dunbar are searching for a man wanted for first degree robbery.

The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Walding is accused in a car-jacking that took place Sunday along Wilson Street. According to officers, he is also wanted for running from a deputy in Sissonville that same day as well as an earlier robbery that happened at the Hot Spot on Washington Street West in Dunbar.

Walding was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is bald and has tattoos covering his neck and both arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

