Employee at Kanawha County Judicial Building tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who had contact with the employee is being told to isolate.

The last time the employee was in the building was July 2, so others who are isolating will only need to until Thursday, July 16.

Kanawha County Chief Judge Charles E. King says the clerk’s office will be closed until July 17.

Early in the pandemic, at least eight employees at the judicial building tested positive for the virus, and the facility was shut down for several weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.