Father of five-year-old girl who died from alleged abuse wanting justice for daughter

Richard Greene Jr. lost his daughter Annabell on Wednesday when investigators say she sustained injuries from abuse.
Richard Greene Jr. lost his daughter Annabell on Wednesday when investigators say she sustained injuries from abuse.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A nightmare for any parent was reality for Richard Greene Jr. Wednesday after his daughter Annabell died from injuries investigators say were from abuse.

“I got an hour with my baby and she was gone,” Greene Jr. said.

Annabell passed away Wednesday night from injuries New Boston Police say were sustained from abuse. Her grandfather Richard Greene Sr. and step-grandmother Sonya Greene are being held at Scioto County jail on counts of aggravated murder and child endangerment.

Saturday night, the community rallied around the Greene family, with several coming out for a candlelight vigil to remember their neighbor.

“Nothing ever really happens in New Boston,” said New Boston resident Shelby Easter. “We’re such a small little village. You never really hear of anything bad happening. So when you hear something like this, it really rocks the whole community.”

“No one in this world deserves to go through something like this. No one,” Richard Greene Jr. said. “I’m going to miss her every night. I had to tuck her in and kiss her on the forehead every night and I loved her and she called me her knight in shining armor.”

Investigators say the Scioto County Children Services Agency had put Annabell in her grandparents’ care while her father was in rehab. The agency has released a statement about the case, it reads:

“The Scioto County Children Services Agency is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a child in our care. We are currently working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services regarding the completion of an administrative review. In addition, we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. Due to the nature of an ongoing criminal investigation, we are prohibited from further comment at this time.”

