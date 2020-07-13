Advertisement

Fire reported in Kanawha County, several pets unable to escape

Firefighters managed to knock out flames quickly at a home along Valley Grove Road in Rutledge Monday morning.
Firefighters managed to knock out flames quickly at a home along Valley Grove Road in Rutledge Monday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters managed to knock out flames quickly at a home along Valley Grove Road in Rutledge Monday morning.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. and fire crews say flames were out in about five minutes once they arrived.

Fire crews tell WSAZ.com a dog was saved but three cats did not make it out of the home.

A family of four lives inside the home but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters believed flames began on a stove.

Officials say the house sustained smoke and fire damage in the kitchen but that it looks to be salvageable.

Crews from the Pinch and Malden Fire Departments responded to the scene.

