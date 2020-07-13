Advertisement

Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.
Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

64 jobs in jeopardy at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mountain Health says the affected positions are among leadership and furloughed positions, CHH adult sleep lab and CHH laundry department staff.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: moments ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

Latest News

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Local

Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Scioto County couple charged in five year old's murder hold criminal records.

News

Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey got 6,570 responses.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.