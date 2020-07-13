Gunfire kills three people in Columbus including 15-year-old
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case.
Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene.
Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier. Gunfire also killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in separate cases.
Earlier, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street was struck in the arm by gunfire.
