Advertisement

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Am

Kerri Park Shoots -3 In Second Round
MU Golfer Shoots 67 In Second Round
MU Golfer Shoots 67 In Second Round(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kerrigan Parks of Huntington extended her lead at The 97th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship today at Berry Hills Country Club. Parks, a Senior at Marshall University, with the help from six birdies, fired a second round score of -3, 67 and now holds a ten shot lead over Huntington’s Susan Glasby and an 11 stoke lead over fellow Herd golfer Torren Kalaskey of Charleston. The Final Round gets underway tomorrow at 8:00am at Berry Hills Country Club.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC Waives 2 Football Rules For 2020 Season

Updated: 28 minutes ago
WVSSAC Releases Two Rules Being Waived For HS Football Season

Sports

Stills Named To Bednarik Watch List

Updated: 56 minutes ago
WVU Lineman Up For Bednarik Award

Sports

Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
WTT’s nine teams have come together at The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Amateur

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kerri Parks Shoots +1 After 1st Round

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ethan Payne Picks Herd

Updated: 20 hours ago
poca football

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.

Sports

OHSAA Releases Sunday Statement

Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio high school sports still planning on starting August 1st

Sports

Payne Picks Herd

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
Ethan Payne Heading To Huntington

VOD Recordings

HERD THAT FALLS IN TBT

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
HERD THAT TBT MARSHALL BASKETBALL

Sports

“Herd That” Falls In TBT

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
"Herd That" loses 93-76