Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kerrigan Parks of Huntington extended her lead at The 97th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship today at Berry Hills Country Club. Parks, a Senior at Marshall University, with the help from six birdies, fired a second round score of -3, 67 and now holds a ten shot lead over Huntington’s Susan Glasby and an 11 stoke lead over fellow Herd golfer Torren Kalaskey of Charleston. The Final Round gets underway tomorrow at 8:00am at Berry Hills Country Club.

