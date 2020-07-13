Advertisement

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Amateur

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 97th playing of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship began today at Berry Hills Country Club. Kerri Parks of Huntington came out of the gates with a +1, 71 to lead the field by four strokes. Charleston’s Torren Kalaskey, last years runner-up fired an opening round 75 and Huntington’s Susan Glabsy and the 2020 WV Junior Amateur Champion, Savannah Hawkins, sit five shots back with 76. Round Two gets underway at 8:00am tomorrow morning. The final round is Tuesday.

