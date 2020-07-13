Officer-involved shooting, suspect flown to hospital

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. -- Two sheriff’s deputies were listed as victims on a released regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Summersville.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday, July 11 at about 9 p.m. in the Phillips Run Road area.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a shots fired complaint, reports of a man firing a gun at several people.

Once they arrived, deputies say Carl Raines, 50, of Summersville fired shots at law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire and Raines was disarmed after being hit.

He was flown to the hospital, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.