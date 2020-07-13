UPDATE | Police looking for suspect in shooting

UPDATE 7/13/20 @ 9:08 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

CPD says they’ve issued a warrant for malicious wounding on Joshua Burdette, 31, of Charleston.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 8 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.

Investigators say Burdette got into an argument with the victim and fired several rounds.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and leg. They are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/12/20 @ 8:26 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston Sunday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say police and EMS are on scene.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department say the male victim was shot in his neck and leg.

The Charleston Police Department is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.