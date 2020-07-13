Advertisement

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Putnam County Schools has released a progress report as school officials work toward the 2020-21 school year.(Putnam County Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district say that the guidance issued will likely change or be amended as new guidance related to COVID-19 is issued.

Work groups have been created to address various subjects and concerns regarding re-entry while keeping student and staff safety as a top priority. These work groups include health and wellness, curriculum and instruction, facilities, food services, and human resources and business offices.

Ongoing planning for Putnam County Schools as they work toward reentry includes the district team reviewing guidance documents, remote learning professional development for educators, and a 1:1 student/staff technology initiative that would include the delivery and deployment of tech devices to students.

The school board issued a survey to parents on June 17 to help the district determine the best calendar approach with questions regarding transportation, and internet accessibility. The survey closed to the public on June 24.

Results of the survey released Monday show 49.7% of parents/guardians of elementary school-age students support a traditional return to the classroom, 19.6% favor a virtual approach, while 24.4% support a hybrid learning model.

Meanwhile, 45.9% parents/guardians of middle school aged students support a traditional return, 19.6% support a virtual learning approach, and 25.1% support a hybrid learning model.

For high school, 51.7% of respondents support a traditional return to classrooms, while 18.3% support a virtual learning approach, and 25.1% support a hybrid learning model.

The school district say they plan to release a draft re-entry plan specific to the district by the first week of August, pending additional guidance from health officials, state government, and the West Virginia Department of Education.

