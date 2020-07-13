Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County

Hosten was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black and white shoes.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ news Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Authorities in Kanawha County are searching for a 68-year-old man.

According to dispatchers, Arnett Hosten is missing from Beech Avenue in Charleston,

Officials say Hosten has anxiety and difficulty remembering things.

Hosten was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black and white shoes.

