Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Authorities in Kanawha County are searching for a 68-year-old man.

According to dispatchers, Arnett Hosten is missing from Beech Avenue in Charleston,

Officials say Hosten has anxiety and difficulty remembering things.

Hosten was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black and white shoes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.