Silver Alert issued in Kanawha County
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Authorities in Kanawha County are searching for a 68-year-old man.
According to dispatchers, Arnett Hosten is missing from Beech Avenue in Charleston,
Officials say Hosten has anxiety and difficulty remembering things.
Hosten was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black and white shoes.
