Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

NEW BOSTON, Oh. (WSAZ) -

Following the death of Annabell Greene, New Boston Police Chief released more information about Richard and Sonya Greene who have been charged with the five-year-old’s murder.

On January 16, 2015 the New Boston Police Department filed criminal charges at Portsmouth Municipal Court against Sonya Green formerly known as Sonya Duke for child endangerment, a first degree misdemeanor. She plead no contest and was found guilty.

Court documents show Richard Greene has a lengthy criminal record out of Florida that range from 1995 to 2006 that include charges of domestic violence, battery and cruelty toward a child, neglect of a child. He is also listed for charges for theft, weapons, drugs and tampering with a witness.

A list of charges by date include:

July 25, 1995: Battery and Cruelty Toward a Child

March 21, 1996: Neglect of a Child

October 24, 2000: Cruelty Toward a Child

According to Portsmouth Municipal court records, Sonya and Richard married in 2017.

WSAZ has been combing through records all day and confirmed an active warrant out for Richard Greene in Marion County, Fl. for felony burglary and grand theft charges.

We’ve reached out to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services about the process of kinship care and what kind of background checks are required before children are placed with a relative.

Under Ohio law as part of “substitute care”, the Public Children Services Agency of (PCSA) must submit fingerprints for the prospective relative or non-relative caregiver and all adults residing within the home according to the requirements of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The agency shall request that BCI include information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the criminal records check. The required criminal records check must be completed prior to an agency approving the prospective relative or non-relative placement.

The PCSA or PCPA shall not approve the placement if the relative or non-relative or other adult residing within the home has a felony conviction for spousal abuse, rape, sexual assault, or homicide, or a violation of an existing or former law of this state, any other state, or the United States that is substantially equivalent to any of these offenses.

According to the law, several factors will be considered in determining the person’s approval as a relative or non-relative caregiver or the person’s residency in the relative or non-relative caregiver’s household.

(a) The person's age at the time of the offense.

(b) The nature and seriousness of the offense.

(c) The victim of the offense was any of the following:

(i) A person under the age of eighteen.

(ii) A functionally impaired person as defined in section 2903.10 of the Revised Code.

(iii) A person with an intellectual disability as defined in sectio 5123.01 of the Revised Code.

(iv) A developmentally disabled person as defined in section 5123.01 of the Revised Code.

(v) A person with a mental illness as defined in section 5122.01 of the Revised Code.

(vi) A person sixty years of age or older.

(d) The circumstances under which the offense was committed.

(e) The degree of participation of the person involved in the offense.

(f) The time elapsed since the person was fully discharged from imprisonment or probation.

(g) The likelihood that the circumstance leading to the offense will recur.

(h) Whether the person is a repeat offender.

(i) The person's employment record.

(j) The person's efforts at rehabilitation and the results of those efforts.

(k) Whether any criminal proceedings are pending against the person.

(l) Whether the person has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a felony contained in the Revised Code that is not listed in paragraph (H) of this rule, if the felony bears a direct and substantial relationship to being a relative or nonrelative caregiver or adult member of the caregiver's household.

(m) Any other factors the agency considers relevant.

To read more from the law click the link below.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.