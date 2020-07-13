Advertisement

Stills Named To Bednarik Watch List

WVU Defensive Lineman Is One Of 100 Players Up For Award
WVU Lineman Is Up For Bednarik Award
WVU Lineman Is Up For Bednarik Award(wvu sports information)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award announced today by the Maxwell Football Club. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Stills, who was recently named to Athlon Sports', Lindy’s and Phil Steele’s 2020 All-Big 12 Conference First Teams, also was named to the Lott Trophy Award watch list. The 2019 All-Big 12 First Team selection finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which tied for the team lead, and five quarterback hurries. He also had a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal.

He tied for No. 2 in the Big 12 with his brother, Dante, in sacks and was No. 5 in the league in tackles for loss. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished with a season-best 10 tackles and three tackles for loss at Baylor. He also recorded six tackles against James Madison and five each at Kansas State and TCU. He posted two sacks at Missouri and had three tackles for loss against Texas and two at Missouri and against NC State. 

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC Waives 2 Football Rules For 2020 Season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
WVSSAC Releases Two Rules Being Waived For HS Football Season

Sports

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Am

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kerri Parks Fires A 67 On Tuesday

Sports

Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
WTT’s nine teams have come together at The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Amateur

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kerri Parks Shoots +1 After 1st Round

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ethan Payne Picks Herd

Updated: 20 hours ago
poca football

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.

Sports

OHSAA Releases Sunday Statement

Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio high school sports still planning on starting August 1st

Sports

Payne Picks Herd

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
Ethan Payne Heading To Huntington

VOD Recordings

HERD THAT FALLS IN TBT

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
HERD THAT TBT MARSHALL BASKETBALL

Sports

“Herd That” Falls In TBT

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
"Herd That" loses 93-76