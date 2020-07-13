Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey for the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School has received 6,570 responses.

The two-part survey includes an open-ended question. In this section, participants are allowed to enter their top two picks for the middle school’s new name. Because of that open-ended question, officials say going through and tallying results will take some time.

They also say they plan on moving forward with the renaming process, as well as discussing further details at the Kanawha County School Board meeting later this week.

The discussion will include name suggestions, school items that need to be replaced and fundraising that the community has done to help ease the cost. Click here for WSAZ’s story on the money that has been raised by the Charleston community.

Officials say the board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

