Unprecedented COVID-19 numbers reported in Kanawha County

By Kim Rafferty and Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is seeing COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the region in early spring.

Thirty-seven new cases were reported during the weekend by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD). Dr. Sherri Young, the health department director, said they have not seen numbers like that throughout the entire pandemic.

Loma Lynch, who lives in Charleston, said now more than ever people should listen to professionals.

“I think if everyone can do their part and listen to what the professionals tell us to do, then the numbers would decrease,” Lynch said.

Professionals like Dr. Young and the KCHD have tested well over 500 people at each of the past three free testing events.

Young said she wants to see many people show up to get tested Tuesday at the Capital High School testing event.

“We saw a lot of association with travel. Now the people have come back from traveling, we are seeing more community spread,” she said.

Young says she is expecting anywhere between 3.5% to 4.6% percent tested on an ongoing basis with positive results. Prior to that, they didn’t expect that big of an uptick in cases.

“We are seeing our age spread across the board, but our average age has gone down significantly and that’s a lot of people coming out, too,” Young said

KCHD is seeing significantly more community spread in recent weeks. Dr. Young reminds people that about 134,000 people have died from the virus in the United States so far and that following guidelines is essential.

“Please, when you go out in public, wear your mask and wash your hands,” Young said.

Lynch said she is listening.

The only way for me to protect you is to keep my mask on; for you to protect me, you keep your mask on,” Lynch said.

Young said hospitals are on high alert right as these cases rise.

The testing at Capital High School will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. It is free to the public.

