WVSSAC Waives 2 Football Rules For 2020 Season

Organizations Releases Requirements And Recommendations For Upcoming Season
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In this unprecedented year, the WVSSAC announced some changes, requirements and recommendations for the upcoming high school football season. Two rules will be waived with the main one being that 8 games will not be required for a team to be playoff eligible. Six games in your own class or above will not be required to be playoff eligible. Also, flex days may be used only with principal approval and Phase III limitations must be followed. They also listed 5 requirements and they are as follows

  1. Extend the coaching box for social distancing on the sidelines. (15 to 15)
  2. All water provided will be in individual containers and there will be no public water sharing systems.
  3. Limit sidelines to essential personnel only. (Coaches, trainer, manager, etc.)
  4. Extend time outs and length of time between quarters to 2:00
  5. Social distancing announcements should be made over the PA throughout the contest.

The WVSSAC also highlights 15 recommendations for the season.

  1. Travel with fewer players to away games and dress fewer for home games.
  2. Modify pre-game meals
  3. Use extra dressing facilities, come partially dressed to games and dress in smaller pods of 10-15 at a time.
  4. Conduct halftimes in the end zones instead of dressing rooms.
  5. Pay per view options for schools to recover lost revenue.
  6. Transportation and or bus modifications per WV State Department guidelines
  7. Limit practices to only one contact per week.
  8. No pre or post game handshakes.
  9. Electronic tickets recommended.
  10. Hand sanitizing stations on the sidelines.
  11. Use CDC COVID-19 screening questions. Follow local health department guidelines for reporting suspicious cases.
  12. Teams use end zones or other outside areas at halftime.
  13. Disinfectants and Cleaning Agents/ use CDC and WVDHHR protocols for cleaning equipment, facilities, etc.
  14. Band and Cheerleaders -- recommend they do not travel to away games.
  15. Face shield information will be made available to schools.

