Advertisement

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of anti-apartheid figures Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, attends the New York premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013 in New York.
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, attends the New York premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013 in New York.(Source: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Mogomotsi Magome
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. The cause of her death has not been announced.

She had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas' daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

Last year Mandela stirred controversy by calling for the return of the white-owned land to South Africa's dispossessed Black majority.

"Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," she tweeted in June last year.

South Africa's foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor has expressed shock at Mandela's death, describing her as a heroine.

"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well," said Pandor.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Putnam County Schools release re-entry progress report

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has shared a progress report for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

Dunbar police search for man wanted for first degree robbery

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Dunbar Police Department says Timothy Lee Walding, Jr. was last seen running with a firearm in his hand and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Local

Southern Ohio couple charged in five-year-old’s murder hold previous criminal record

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Scioto County couple charged in five year old's murder hold criminal records.

News

Thousands respond to renaming survey for Charleston middle school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools say the renaming survey got 6,570 responses.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.