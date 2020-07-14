5 names suggested for former Stonewall Jackson Middle School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Five names have been suggested for the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, the Kanawha County Board of Education announced Tuesday.

An online survey allowed the community to suggest names. The top five suggested ones are: West Side Middle School, Katherine Johnson Middle School, Charleston Middle School, Jack Perry Middle School, and Booker T. Washington Middle School.

The Kanawha County School Board had voted unanimously to remove the former name because of associations to the Confederacy and slavery.

All of the suggested names have been passed along as recommendations. According to the board, one of the suggested names could be selected or another name from a different source.

The board is set to meet Thursday to discuss the issue.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.