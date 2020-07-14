Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival cancelled

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival has been cancelled.

Snowshoe Mountain made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The event was originally scheduled for August 1.

Officials with Snowshoe Mountain say this is in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice -- who announced on Monday that gatherings were limited to 25 people or less.

Tickets will be refunded, according to Snowshoe Mountain.

They are evaluating the rest of their summer event calendar and will have more information as it becomes available.

Snowshoe Mountain says their Downhill Southeast bike race scheduled for August 1-2 will tentatively go on as planned, unless there are changes to state guidelines regarding sporting events.

The mountain will remain open for regular resort operations from Thursday to Sunday weekly.

Officials are following social distancing guidelines by having certain on-mountain activities have capacity limits.

