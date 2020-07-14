Cabell County fair board makes decision on 2020 schedule

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a tradition shared by many families.

“I was 13 in this picture and it was the first time showing my livestock at the fair. All my hard work paid off,” says 4-H and FFA competitor Brittany Sowards.

Those traditions are on the verge of being taken away.

“Without having those, it would be really bad. It would put a lot of suffering on a lot of these kids,” Sowards said.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced further restrictions on crowd limitations, adding fairs and festivals to that list.

Faced with the decision to cancel certain events, the Cabell County Fair Board had an emergency meeting on Monday to decide if they can comply with having less than 25 people in attendance at their events.

“This was not a decision we made lightly. We had lots of discussions,” Anita Robinson, president of the Cabell County Fair Board, said.

For more than an hour, Robinson and the rest of the Cabell County Fair Board had to decide what this new restriction meant for their festival.

“The board voted to cancel all fair activities on the ground, except for market livestock which will meet at another date for further details,” Robinson said.

With no opposing comment from the public, the decision to cancel fairground activities such as the derby and mud bog was made.

As for the livestock show, 4-H, and FFA-- these events are still up in the air.

With these competitions still undecided, this gives hope for yearly competitors like Sowards who depend on this money to help pay the bills.

“Yes, we do put the money back into paying for the animals, but a lot of us pay for college funds or put it into buying school supplies for the year, or school clothes, or whatever would be needed,” Sowards said.

Still hoping to somehow fill all of the empty spaces in this summer of COVID-19.

