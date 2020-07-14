Advertisement

Cabell County fair board makes decision on 2020 schedule

Faced with the decision to cancel certain events, the Cabell County Fair Board had an emergency meeting on Monday to decide if they can comply with having less than 25 people in attendance at their events.
Faced with the decision to cancel certain events, the Cabell County Fair Board had an emergency meeting on Monday to decide if they can comply with having less than 25 people in attendance at their events.(Marlee Pinchok)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a tradition shared by many families.

“I was 13 in this picture and it was the first time showing my livestock at the fair. All my hard work paid off,” says 4-H and FFA competitor Brittany Sowards.

Those traditions are on the verge of being taken away.

“Without having those, it would be really bad. It would put a lot of suffering on a lot of these kids,” Sowards said.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced further restrictions on crowd limitations, adding fairs and festivals to that list.

Faced with the decision to cancel certain events, the Cabell County Fair Board had an emergency meeting on Monday to decide if they can comply with having less than 25 people in attendance at their events.

“This was not a decision we made lightly. We had lots of discussions,” Anita Robinson, president of the Cabell County Fair Board, said.

For more than an hour, Robinson and the rest of the Cabell County Fair Board had to decide what this new restriction meant for their festival.

“The board voted to cancel all fair activities on the ground, except for market livestock which will meet at another date for further details,” Robinson said.

With no opposing comment from the public, the decision to cancel fairground activities such as the derby and mud bog was made.

As for the livestock show, 4-H, and FFA-- these events are still up in the air.

With these competitions still undecided, this gives hope for yearly competitors like Sowards who depend on this money to help pay the bills.

“Yes, we do put the money back into paying for the animals, but a lot of us pay for college funds or put it into buying school supplies for the year, or school clothes, or whatever would be needed,” Sowards said.

Still hoping to somehow fill all of the empty spaces in this summer of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pedestrian hit in Kanawha County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A pedestrian was hit Tuesday afternoon by a vehicle along Washington Street West, according to 911 dispatchers.

Local

Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday.

Local

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.

Local

Four states, including Ohio, added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says the states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Latest News

WSAZ

Judge declines to block rulings on Ky. COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor’s executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.

Local

Crews respond to fire at VA Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say flames are showing.

Studio 3

Signs you’re not recovering enough after workout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Video

Signs you're not recovering enough after workout

Updated: 4 hours ago
Studio 3

News

Shooting in Charleston ruled a suicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
A man was shot in the head near Magic Island in Charleston.