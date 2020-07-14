Cabell County Fair cancelled this summer

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 concerns have cancelled another summer event in our region.

On Monday night, the Cabell County Fair Board decided to cancel all fairground events. The decision comes partly after a mandate from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to limit outdoor public gatherings to 25 people at the most.

A decision about the livestock show and 4-H and FFA events hasn’t been made yet.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

