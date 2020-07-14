Cabell County Fair cancelled this summer
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 concerns have cancelled another summer event in our region.
On Monday night, the Cabell County Fair Board decided to cancel all fairground events. The decision comes partly after a mandate from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to limit outdoor public gatherings to 25 people at the most.
A decision about the livestock show and 4-H and FFA events hasn’t been made yet.
