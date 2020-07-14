Cabell & Mingo Start Phase III

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Normally the Castle is quiet in mid-July but not in 2020. The Cabell Midland Knights started Phase III of West Virginia’s return to sports with their first practice on Monday. They worked out for about an hour and a half and can do this until Friday July 31st. Mingo County also began their individual skills workouts as well. Here’s what aired on WSAZ Monday night.

