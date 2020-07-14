Advertisement

Cabell & Mingo Start Phase III

Counties Can Do Individual Skills Workouts For 3 Weeks
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Normally the Castle is quiet in mid-July but not in 2020. The Cabell Midland Knights started Phase III of West Virginia’s return to sports with their first practice on Monday. They worked out for about an hour and a half and can do this until Friday July 31st. Mingo County also began their individual skills workouts as well. Here’s what aired on WSAZ Monday night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Midland Begins 3 Week Summer Practice

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Knights Ran Drills Monday Night At Ona, WV

Video

WV Women's Amateur Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
marshall womens golf wvga kerri parks

Video

WVSSAC Makes Changes To 2020 Season

Updated: 15 hours ago
wvssac high school football

Sports

WVSSAC Waives 2 Football Rules For 2020 Season

Updated: 19 hours ago
WVSSAC Releases Two Rules Being Waived For HS Football Season

Latest News

Sports

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Am

Updated: 20 hours ago
Kerri Parks Fires A 67 On Tuesday

Sports

Stills Named To Bednarik Watch List

Updated: 20 hours ago
WVU Lineman Up For Bednarik Award

Sports

Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
|
By JOHN RABY
WTT’s nine teams have come together at The Greenbrier resort for their three-week season. Matches normally are played at various sites around the country but everyone was brought to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Marshall Golfer Leads WV Women’s Amateur

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
Kerri Parks Shoots +1 After 1st Round

VOD Recordings

Ethan Payne Picks Herd

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
poca football

Sports

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years.