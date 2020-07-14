COVID-19 Ohio | 1,142 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than a thousand new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ohio Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 67,995 positive cases.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, five new deaths were reported Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 3,069 in the Buckeye State.

Overnight 134 new coronavirus patients were hospitalized and 22 new patients were admitted to the ICU.

In all, data shows 9,049 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 2,223 patients admitted to the ICU since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say 1,039,767 people have been tested for the virus in Ohio.

