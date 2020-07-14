COVID-19 W.Va. | 4,407 cases, 97 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 213,894 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,407 total cases and 97 deaths.

The agency says 1,328 cases remain active.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0).

