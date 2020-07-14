Crews respond to fire at VA Medical Center

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters tell WSAZ.com the fire at the VA Medical Center in Huntington appears to be the result of a generator test.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene, a small fire was discovered on the roof of building two.

A ladder truck was used to access the fire and crews say they used foam in the fire fight that ending quickly.

Crews believe roofing material caught fire.

No patients were inside building two. Officials say the staff inside is mostly made up of administration.

No injuries were reported.

WSAZ.com is told the investigation will now be turned over to the VA Safety Department.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at the VA Medical Center Tuesday along Spring Valley Drive.

Officials aren’t releasing many details at this time. We do know the alarm sounded just after 9 a.m.

Dispatchers say flames are showing.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.