Do any of these items look familiar? Stolen property seized during fraud investigation

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Homeowners and business owners who believe they may have had their property stolen are being asked to call the South Charleston Police Department.

The department has a collection of items it says was seized as part of a lengthy fraud investigation in June and July of 2017.

The property includes coins, watches, jewelry, medals and more.

If you were a victim of the crimes of burglary, breaking and entering or grand or petit larceny that happened between October of 2014 and July 25 of 2017, you are urged to give the police department a call.

Captain P. C. Rader says arrangements will be made for the individuals to inspect the property in an effort to return the items to their rightful owners.

