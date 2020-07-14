Advertisement

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center deaths investigation.

Reta Mays is facing seven counts of second degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder. She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018.

According to the charging document filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the incidents took place on the 3A Ward.

Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglcemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

A plea hearing for Mays is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) released a statement Tuesday about the charges brought against Mays.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a Veteran and have had to endure this injustice. While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their Veterans. Today’s news confirms that the nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center murdered Veterans under her care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop until we determine how this could have happened, and ensure it never happens again. Our Veterans deserve world-class care and their families deserve peace of mind at every step of the way,” said Manchin.

The full charging document can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pedestrian hit in Kanawha County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A pedestrian was hit Tuesday afternoon by a vehicle along Washington Street West, according to 911 dispatchers.

Local

Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday.

Local

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.

Local

Four states, including Ohio, added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says the states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.

Latest News

WSAZ

Judge declines to block rulings on Ky. COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor’s executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Local

Crews respond to fire at VA Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say flames are showing.

Studio 3

Signs you’re not recovering enough after workout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Video

Signs you're not recovering enough after workout

Updated: 4 hours ago
Studio 3

News

Shooting in Charleston ruled a suicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
A man was shot in the head near Magic Island in Charleston.