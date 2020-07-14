Advertisement

Four states, including Ohio, added to New York travel advisory list

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Ohio (WSAZ) - The governor of New York Tuesday announced that four additional states have been added to the state’s travel advisory.

The newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says the states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. 

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will commence today at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada

