Herd Golfer Runs Away With WV Women’s State Am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kerrigan Parks of Huntington went wire-to-wire to win the 97th West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championship. “I’m excited, It’s a great Championship to play in and ultimately win, said Parks, I really enjoyed playing with my fellow Marshall teammate Torren Kalaskey as well!.” Parks ran away with the Championship, winning by an impressive 15 strokes over Runner-Up Susan Glasby of Huntington.

Savannah Hawkins continued her hot summer with Low Junior Honors, following her West Virginia Junior Amateur victory last month at The Resort at Glade Springs. Karen Kinnett also remained in the winners circle. Kinnett won her third West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Championship earlier this year at Stonewall Resort and claimed Low Senior Honors today at the Women’s Amateur. 2020 marks the beginning of a three-year Partnership with Kalaskey Orthodontics at the Title Sponsor as well as Berry Hills Country Club as the host venue.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.