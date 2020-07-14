Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises under pressure to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The NFL team said it is retiring its nickname, which had been in place since 1933. Several sponsors threatened to end partnerships if the team didn't change. The Cleveland Indians seem to be the next pro team in line for change. They are in preliminary discussions about a new name. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their names or logos.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Muirfield Village is getting ready for the second half of its unusual doubleheader. The course was closed Monday after the Workday Charity Open so the staff could swap out the signage and remove the video scoreboards. Jack Nicklaus prefers manual scoreboards for the Memorial. Feeling the most stress is Chad Mark, the Muirfield Village superintendent who is trying to keep the turf healthy enough to handle 190 players over two weeks. The greens will be much faster for the Memorial. Mark is helped by the fact that the course will be torn up for a renovation right after the Memorial.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips. Safety Grant Delpit is the team's only unsigned 2020 selection. Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. Delpit also played at LSU.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick Jeff Okudah. The Lions also announced Monday that they signed second-round selection D’Andre Swift along with fifth-round picks Quintez Cephus and Jason Huntley. Detroit drafted Okudah, a former Ohio State standout, with third overall pick and made him the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in 1997. The Lions are hoping he becomes a game-changing talent to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.