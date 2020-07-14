Judge declines to block rulings on Ky. COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky appeals court judge has upheld lower-court rulings blocking some of the governor’s executive orders dealing with crowd sizes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It was a setback for Gov. Andy Beshear as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases.

Judge Glenn Acree declined to overturn rulings that struck down Beshear’s orders restricting crowd sizes at Florence Speedway and at agritourism businesses as well as class sizes at day care centers.

Acree’s rulings involved cases from two circuit courts. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says with coronavirus cases surging nationally, it’s not the time to ignore guidance from health care experts.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.