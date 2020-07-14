Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.”

King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

