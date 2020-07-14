HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Sarah and Chad Cobb joined Sarah Sager on Studio 3 to talk about an incredible young lady, their daughter, Katie Cobb. Katie’s story is full of hope, light, and a battle against childhood cancer. Katie passed away in October 2017 from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Her parents have turned her story into a book, authored by Sarah and Katie.

Click here to buy Katie’s Story: Let God’s Light Shine in Me.

