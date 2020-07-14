Advertisement

Kentucky lawmaker files bill to reopen unemployment offices

A Kentucky lawmaker who has been fighting to get unemployment offices reopened across the Commonwealth has pre-filed a bill to address her efforts.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) filed the bill Tuesday.

Three years ago, the Matt Bevin administration closed 31 employment offices in a restructure of the system.

Branham Clark says it has become “all too clear”during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mass needs for unemployment help, that the decision needs to be reversed.

“Former Representative Kevin Sinnette sponsored this same bill in 2017, but it unfortunately was not even heard,” Rep. Branham Clark said. “As his successor representing the 100th House District, I recognize and agree with his efforts to establish in statute and protect local unemployment offices, because there is no doubt the need for this bill is even greater today. The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how important it is to have in-person unemployment insurance assistance near where Kentuckians live, and I am committed to continuing the efforts of my predecessor to make that happen. At a time when individuals find themselves in dire need, it is unacceptable that hurdles are placed – intentionally or unintentionally – to limit or prevent assistance to access earned benefits. It is our responsibility as representatives to be the voice for the people and repair broken systems.”

In late June, Gov. Andy Beshear announced temporary in-person unemployment assistance across the state after long lines of Kentuckians showed up in Frankfort because they had been waiting months to receive their benefits.

An event in Boyd County had such a large response, a third day was needed to address those still looking for assistance.

A similar event is being hosted at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg this week.

Should the bill pass, it would lead to 54 offices to be open across the state, instead of the dozen regional hubs that currently operate across Kentucky.

Locally, the bill would mean offices in Ashland, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Morehead would be open.

The legislation will be considered by the General Assembly in January 2021.

