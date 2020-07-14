Man indicted in deadly Meigs County crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man has been indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide after a crash last year that killed a man on state Route 833.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol made the announcement Tuesday.

The agency says Camilo Casanova, 30, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, also was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Troopers say the case was presented to a Meigs County Grand jury last month.

Francisco De Leon, 20, of Zanesville, Ohio, died in the crash, which happened June 25, 2019, near milepost 1 of state Route 833.

The SUV that was involved went off the roadway and struck an embankment.

