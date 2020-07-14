Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky, state officials say they’re concerned about the number of children being infected.

Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months. That’s concerning to daycare operators as daycares have been back open for about a month now.

Mindy Towles operates the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass at UK, a large daycare in Lexington, with over one hundred children and all of them are in the age category that Beshear mentioned.

Towles said they are very strict at the daycare in their rules and regulations and precautions. There’s extra cleaning especially in shared spaces, teachers are in masks and face shields, and extra measures are taken throughout the day not just at the end of the day. And drop off and pick up has changed a lot as well.

" We are operating a centralized drop-off and pick up at the front door and parking lot so parents are brought their children individually by a runner, a teacher assigned only to that wing so we are not cross-contaminating areas of the building,” Towles said. “Parents have to stay outside the building.

Towles says a lot of what they are doing is not ideal for a school community, but it’s necessary to keep everything safe for everyone.

Beshear also said Monday that it is very important to be able to keep daycares open and operational especially for working parents, and that’s why all the strict rules and regulations are in place.

We also spoke with the Franklin County Health Department who said they’ve seen an increase in teenagers testing positive, mainly from families who have vacationed in hot spots.

