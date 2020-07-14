New COVID-19 case reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – One new COVID-19 case is confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The agency said the new case involves a 51-year-old woman who’s self-isolating at home. Her case is not considered to be related to travel.

Greenup County has had 44 confirmed positive cases, and 16 remain active at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.