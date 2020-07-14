New heat wave a day away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Brief break in heat soon to close

A nice reprieve from the intense summer heat treated us on Monday. The Sunday night rain sponsored by an unusual July cool frontal passage helped to usher in a cleaner brand of Canadian air. So lower humidity (a breath of fresh air) and a tolerable brand of afternoon heat (highs in the mid-80s) teamed with a partial cloud cover to sponsor a taste of September in July.

Tuesday will dawn with some patchy fog and temperatures in the comfortable low 60s as fans and ACs get a bit of a break. By afternoon the hot July sun will be back at work propelling temperatures into the upper 80s.

By Wednesday a wind shift to the south spells the return of a hotter, hazier and muggier air brand of air. Highs will jump back into the 90s and likely hold there for another long stretch of 5-7 days if not longer. Naturally any perfectly timed mid-afternoon shower or thunderstorm could knock the high back a few degrees but the unfolding story for the summer of 2020 is set now in stone; namely, steamy hot and at times very dry weather is here to stay.

As for the county fair season, this would have been Jackson Ohio and Putnam WV’s turn for kids in 4H and FFA to shine. But the Covid-19 pandemic means the only H’s we will see this week will be of the hazy, hot and humid kind.

