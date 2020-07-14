Advertisement

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTHELL, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

The Bothell Fire Department tweeted shortly before midnight that two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit.

Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson later announced that one of the officers was killed. Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV that one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in “satisfactory” condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Police said they found the gunman hiding on a rooftop near the scene.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

Local

Pedestrian hit in Kanawha County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A pedestrian was hit Tuesday afternoon by a vehicle along Washington Street West, according to 911 dispatchers.

Local

Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

Local

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hour ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Local

Four states, including Ohio, added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says the states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days.