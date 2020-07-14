Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Pikeville is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

“The suspect we have is a female suspect by the name of Krystle Williams. A warrant has been issued for Krystle Williams in connection with the arson in the burning of the car,” said Tony Conn, public information officer for the Pikeville Police Department.

During the news conference, investigators say Krystle Williams, 33, of Pikeville, is wanted on a second-degree arson charge in connection with that incident. The burned-out car was found in the Robinson Creek area on July 3. Officials have said human remains were found in the back seat of the car.

At a news conference Monday, Pikeville Police and the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released more information on the case of the disappearance of Wesley Hook, who went missing after having been last seen June 10.

Officials say the remains have been sent to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab in Frankfort for identification using dental records. Officials also went on to say they believe the remains are those of Wesley Hook, but no formal charges have been filed in connection with the person’s death -- pending identification.

The Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office believes the victim was killed before his body was put inside the vehicle and set on fire. Investigators do believe there were other people involved in the crime. At this time, no charges have been filed in Hook’s death.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. Williams is believed to have been in Fayette County, Kentucky, at the time of Monday’s news conference.

