Portsmouth city leaders pass mask mandate, anti-discrimination ordinance

A mask ordinance passed by a 4-1 vote in Portsmouth, Ohio. It will require all people wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A mask ordinance passed by a 4-1 vote in Portsmouth, Ohio. It will require all people wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Helping prevent COVID-19 and discrimination were two key issues that came up Monday night during the Portsmouth City Council meeting.

The mask ordinance passed by a 4-1 vote. It will require all people wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the mandate requires a mask be worn when entering and exiting businesses, in a vehicle with those not in your household and in an outdoor setting where social distancing isn’t possible. Exempt from the ordinance are medical or dental services, outdoor exercise when social distancing isn’t an issue, and religious services.

In other business, council members passed “Discrimination Prohibited,” an ordinance that establishes procedures to protect the rights and opportunities of Portsmouth residents.

It updates existing anti-discrimination codes, adding age, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and union affiliation to a piece of city code that included protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion and national origin. The measure takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

