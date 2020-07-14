Protesters gather outside of Kentucky Attorney General’s house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters have just started to gather outside a house just recently purchased by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Protesters reportedly chanted the name of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment back in March.

Monday brought the four-month mark of her death, and the three officers who fired their weapons that night remain uncharged.

Protests began around Louisville in late May, mostly in support of Taylor, but more recently, Cameron, LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer have been targeted by protesters.

Cameron just closed on the house last month near the St. Matthews neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.