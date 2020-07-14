Sexual assault suspect wanted by sheriff’s department

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Department says warrants have been obtained for a man accused of burglary and attempted sexual assault.

Deputies say Larry Cobb, 33, was last seen on Little Left Hand Road wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

The public is asked to call 304-927-3410 or 911 with any information about his whereabouts.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.